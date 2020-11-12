A High Speed Train Concept Developed in South Korea

It was announced that a high-speed train equipped with new technologies in South Korea reached a speed of 1000 kilometers per hour in aerodynamic tests. The 1/1 version of the 1/17 test train will be tested in 2022.

The Korean Railway Research Institute (KRRI) is experimenting with next-generation technologies to improve the railways and vehicles in the country. After regular tests, models decided to be suitable for public use are on the railroads or commercialized.

According to the details reported by the BusinessKorea news site, a new train known as “hyper-tube”, which was tested on November 11, 2020, managed to overcome the speed barrier of 1000 kilometers per hour. Considering that the fastest train known to date can reach up to 600 kilometers per hour, the success of the Hyper-tube becomes more understandable.

The speed of 1000 kilometers per hour is almost equivalent to international flights:

According to the details announced, the 1/17 test model developed by the institute is the fast train concept in which the air resistance of the world is minimized. Of course, it is said that when it reaches its real dimensions of 1/1, the amount of air that must resist, the weight and the maximum acceleration time may change.

In addition, the Hyper-tube was able to stabilize atmospheric pressure up to 0.001 ATM during the test. Atmospheric pressure could be reduced to 1 ATM in all other trains known to date. In other words, the Hyper-tube has become not only the fastest train concept, but also the lowest pressure train concept.

Full-size versions will also be tested in 2022. The biggest competitor is Elon Musk:

There is no official image published by KRRI regarding the test phases. However, according to the information reported by BusinessKorea, the Hyper-tube train will compete with Elon Musk’s intercity trains. For this reason, the train is expected to be tested at a rate of 1/1 in 2022.

The main component of the system used in Elon Musk’s high-speed trains and other hyperloops is air pressure. However, the basic component of Hyper-tube is the magnetic repulsion force created by giant magnets. The 2020s seem to be a period of intercontinental competition in which we will see new records in railway technologies.



