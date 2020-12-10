A hidden message inside the first trailer of Cyberpunk 2077

We are now counting the deadlines to meet with Cyberpunk 2077. Console players in our country will be able to start playing after midnight and PC players as of 03:00. While this impatient wait continued, the game’s debut trailer was released:

I don’t know what your thoughts are, but I liked the trailer. I hope we can make similar sentences for the game a lot. (By the way, there is a Mr. Nobody reference in the trailer, what do you think?)

Another detail that may be as interesting as the trailer itself is the hidden message at the end (2:09).

Producer team; Stating that the wait for Cyberpunk 2077 is now coming to an end and expressing his gratitude to the game lovers for their patience, he says that they are aware of the intense interest in the game, and that we will soon see whether the game can meet the expectations.

They underline that they are the first games outside of The Witcher series and add that as the producer team, they are in a curious and tense anticipation about what the players will think about the game.

But the main part that can attract attention in the message is the part that touches on additional packages. They express that they have gained significant experiences from the Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine additional packages and are planning to offer unforgettable additional content to the players.

They also have a request at the end of the message. They want the players to make a comeback after finishing Cyberpunk 2077 and share their own stories, how they brought a V character to life, how they found Night City, what choices they made, in short, on the game’s forums and social media accounts.

Seeing that much talk and discussion even before debuting on the play, it seems to me that we will not feel deficient in those posts.



