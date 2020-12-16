A healthcare provider was hospitalized with Pfizer vaccine

In the US state of Alaska, it was reported that a healthcare worker who was given the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was hospitalized due to a severe allergic reaction.

A health worker in the state of Alaska showed a severe allergic reaction on Tuesday after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the New York Times (NYT) newspaper citing an anonymous source. The current condition of the person who was hospitalized was evaluated as stable.

It was stated that the reaction of the US health worker to the vaccine was similar to the reactions seen in two healthcare workers in England last week.

Whether the Alaskan health worker is allergic to drugs is not yet known.

Mass vaccination against the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) started last Monday in the USA. Developed in partnership with Pfizer-BioNTech, the vaccine is first administered to healthcare professionals and residents of nursing homes.



