A Hardcore Cop 4: Film Production Will Begin Soon On Netflix

A Hardcore Cop 4: Netflix continues to recreate past successes. The streaming platform’s next production is A Hardcore Cop 4, starring Eddie Murphy, one of the great stars of the 1990s. According to information, filming of the feature film should start soon.

The anticipation for the film has existed since the actor confirmed production of the sequel, after the release of A Prince in New York 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Production of a Heavyweight 4

Axel Foley will be brought back in a partnership between Netflix and Paramount Pictures, responsible for the three films from the 1980s and 1990s. The streaming platform has licensed the rights to Paramount, and is bringing together Murphy and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, responsible for the Bad Boys For Life revival, will be in charge of directing the return of Axel Foley. The screenplay for One Hardcore Cop 4 was written by André Nemec and Josh Appelbaum (Mission Impossible: Phantom Protocol).

the long wait

Eddie Murphy’s fans have been surprised by the absence of the actor from major productions, but the case of A Cop da Peasada had script complications, according to Murphy himself, in an interview with E! News in the year 2011.

The first opportunity Axel Foley almost returned was in a movie for 2008, then pushed back to 2010, and eventually the scripts didn’t collaborate and the plan never got off the ground. Another case was a series focused on the character’s child. The idea was also thought of, however, it was never produced.

The streaming platform has yet to set a release date for A Hardcore Cop 4.