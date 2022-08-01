A Guide to Unrelated Actors: How do You Know Actors

The romantic comedy series Netflix “Unrelated” starred famous actors, whom viewers know from previous roles. Uncoupled was created by Darren Stary, creator of Sex and the City and Emily in Paris, and Jeffrey Richman, executive producer of Modern Family and Frasier. Released on July 29, 2022, the series “Unrelated” received mostly positive reviews thanks to a realistic look at relationships and a charming cast.

Despite the fact that this is not the most expensive Netflix project, Uncoupled is a series that is easy to watch and guaranteed to laugh. Uncoupled follows the story of Michael Lawson after his longtime boyfriend broke up with him. Returning to the bachelor life, Michael is again forced to navigate the complex world of dating.

Uncoupled is another great Netflix production, demonstrating the platform’s ongoing commitment to a positive representation of LGBTQ+. The show has an extra layer of authenticity due to Uncoupled’s production decision to select LGBTQ+ actors for LGBTQ+ roles. Here’s a guide to the cast and characters of Uncoupled and what they were in before.

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson

Neil Patrick Harris plays Michael, a New York real estate agent whose perfect life is ruined when his 17-year-old partner Colin leaves him. Encouraged by his friends to get out there, Uncoupled follows Michael’s attempt to sort out modern dating, including Grindr. Patrick Harris is best known as Barney Stinson in the TV series “How I Met Your Mother” and Count Olaf in the TV series “A Series of Accidents”.

Tisha Campbell as Susanna Prentiss

Tisha Campbell plays Suzanne, Michael’s serious best friend and colleague. Suzanne and Michael team up to sell luxury New York apartments and gossip about their dates. Campbell is best known for her role as Janet in the early 2000s TV series “My Wife and Children”, and most recently for her voice acting Gigi in “Work from the Inside”.

Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James

Brooks Ashmanskas plays Stanley, one of Michael’s oldest friends, in “Unrelated.” He’s an art dealer who, like Michael, is trying his luck on the New York dating scene. Ashmanskas was twice nominated for a Tony Award for the films “Martin Short: Glory to My Face” and “Prom”, and recently appeared in the original Disney+ movie “Better Nate than Ever.”

Emerson Brooks as Billy Burns

Emerson Brooks plays Billy, another friend who supports Michael. In addition to Billy becoming a local celebrity thanks to his work as a weather presenter, Billy is known among New York gay dating and introduces Michael to Grindr. Brooks previously played Agent Shield in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and recently appeared in the Netflix series Lincoln Advocate.

Unrelated cast and supporting characters

Tuck Watkins as Colin – Colin is a longtime partner who breaks up with Michael in Uncoupled. Watkins is best known for his roles in the films Desperate Housewives and One Life to Live. Watkins recently starred in a Netflix adaptation of The Boys In The Band, taking part in a stage show in 2018.

Marcia Gay Harden as Claire – like Michael, Claire has recently been left alone and is deciding what to do next. Claire meets Michael when she decides she wants to sell her expensive Manhattan apartment. Harden won an Academy Award in 2001 for her supporting role in Pollock and a Tony Award in 2009 for her role in God of Carnage. Before playing in “Unrelated,” Harden recently appeared in the TV series “Fifty Shades” as the adoptive mother of Christian Grey.