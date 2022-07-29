A Guide to the Cast and Characters of Purple Hearts

Netflix’s catalog of romantic movies continues to grow, and its latest addition is Purple Hearts, starring some familiar faces—and that’s where you’ve seen the actors before. After getting involved in a controversy that began with a massive loss of subscribers, Netflix is moving forward as if nothing had happened and continuing with its release plan. The streaming giant adds new original content every week, including movies and TV shows for all ages and tastes, and Purple Hearts is among them.

The romantic film “Purple Hearts” directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum is based on the novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield. This is the story of an aspiring singer and songwriter living in Texas, and a marine who is about to be sent to service. Although they are very different, they agree to marry solely for military gain, but when a tragedy happens, the line between what is real and what is pretending begins to blur, which complicates the whole process of marriage and their relationship.

“Purple Hearts” has joined Netflix’s already extensive catalog of love movies, and it features some familiar faces you’ve seen before on TV or on the big screen, as well as in other Netflix projects. Here’s who plays whom in Netflix’s Purple Hearts and where you’ve seen them before.

Sofia Carson as Cassie Salazar

Sofia Carson plays Cassie Salazar, an aspiring singer and songwriter who works in several jobs, for example, as a waiter, a food delivery driver and a piano teacher, and also realizes her musical dreams by performing with her band. However, all these concerts are not enough to pay rent and other important things, such as her insulin, but Cassie is persistent and will not stop until she achieves her goals. Sofia Carson is best known for her roles in the original Disney Channel films, mainly in the film trilogy “The Heirs”, where she played Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen, and also played Tessa in “Cinderella Story: If a Shoe Fits” and Ava Jalali in “Pretty Liars”. : Perfectionists and April in the Netflix series “Feel the Rhythm”.

Nicholas Golitsyn as Luke Morrow

Nicholas Golitsyn plays Luke Morrow, a young Marine preparing for departure, with a difficult past. Luke enlists in the army to prove himself to his father, and when he meets Cassie, he learns to let his guard down. Although he and Cassie have different views, he agrees to marry her for an extra fee to pay off his past debts, and the marriage also benefits Cassie. When Luke is seriously injured and brought home, he relies on Cassie to recover, and their relationship begins to seem real. Nicholas Golitsyn played Timmy in “Craft: Legacy”, Prince Robert in “Cinderella”, Elliott Lefevre in the TV series “Cameras” and will play Prince Henry in the romantic LGBT film “Red, White and Royal Blue”.

The Chosen Jacobs as Frankie

Chozen Jacobs plays Frankie, Cassie’s childhood friend and Luke’s fellow U.S. Marine. Frankie takes care of Cassie as if she were his sister, but one night in a bar she is repulsed by the misogynistic jokes of Frankie’s friends, and this encounter leads to Cassie meeting Luke. The chosen Jacobs is best known for the roles of a young Mike Hanlon in Andy Muschetti’s “It and IT: Chapter Two”, Wendell Deaver in “Castle Rock” and Al in “Sneakerella” on Disney+.

Purple hearts of the second plan and characters

Linden Ashby as Jacob Morrow Sr.: Luke’s father, a retired military police officer. Linden Ashby played Johnny Cage in “Mortal Kombat,” Brett Cooper in “Melrose Place,” Cameron Kirsten in “The Young and the Bold,” Paul Hollingsworth in “Days of Our Lives,” and Noah Stilinski in “The Wolf Cub.”

Lauren Escandon as Marisol Salazar: Cassie’s mother who worries about her daughter and her struggle to survive. Lauren Escandon played Pastor Mariana Velasquez in The Baxters and Mrs. Castillo in Gentefied.

John Harlan Kim as Toby: the owner of a record company. John Harlan Kim played Dale McGregor in Neighbors, Ezekiel Jones in Librarians, Agent Park in Nancy Dew and Albert Khan in 9-1-1.

Anthony Ippolito as Johnno: a drug dealer from Luke’s past. Anthony Ippolito played George Wright in The Great Army and Al Pacino in The Proposal.

Kat Canning as Nora: Cassie’s friend and bandmate. Kat Canning played Cristina Fuego in “The Deuce,” Sabine in “Trinkets,” and Tyra in “Marry Me.”

Scott Deckert as Jacob Morrow Jr.: Luke’s brother. Scott Deckert had minor roles in various TV shows such as “Very Strange Things” and “Newcomer”.