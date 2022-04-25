A guide for everyone who attended the stylish star party on the occasion of Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday

Celebrating 27 in style! Gigi Hadid’s birthday party with Bella Hadid, Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski, Anthony Porowski and others made a splash all weekend.

On Saturday, April 23, the model, her best friends and family threw a party at Zero Bond in New York. Bella, for her part, arrived at the party with boyfriend Mark Kalman. A few hours earlier, she had paid tribute to her older sister via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday, my big sister @gigihad, thank you for being born so that I could be born, which was very nice of you,” the 25—year-old model joked on the app. “Thank you for being the best sister, mom, daughter, human bob. You teach me something new every day, and sometimes I just smile because I’m so lucky to be your little sister. 🌻 🌻 🌻 ”

Bella ended her message with a joke, writing: “I’m sitting next to you right now, so don’t make it weird when you read this.”

Their mother, Yolanda Hadid, was also at the party with boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, and Gigi’s brother, Anwar Hadid, and her father, Mohamed Hadid, arrived alone.

Time and again Gigi’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik, didn’t seem to be present. The former couple, who have a 19-month-old daughter Khai, broke up in October 2021 amid allegations of a quarrel between the former One Direction member and Yolanda.

“As you all know, I am a private person, and I really want to create a safe and secluded space for my daughter in which she could grow up,” Malik wrote on Instagram at the time. “A place where personal family matters are not brought to the world stage so that everyone can sort them out. In an attempt to protect this space for her, I agreed not to dispute the claims stemming from my dispute with a family member of my partner who entered our house when my partner was absent a few weeks ago.”

Malik, who did not cite four felonies related to harassment, was sentenced to 360-day probation, which included a fine, anger management lessons, a domestic violence program and a ban on contact with Yolanda.

While the family remained silent about the drama in the months that followed, Malik returned to Instagram in April after not posting anything for several weeks. He shared a snap of his longer facial hair early on Sunday morning, April 24.

Scroll through the photos from the birthday celebration and tell us how Gigi knows her guests from the list of the best:

Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl graduate, who donned a bright pink mini dress and red accessories on Saturday, has known Gigi since 2014, but they seem to have become close friends in 2016 after visiting mutual pal Taylor Swift at the July 4th weekend celebration.

Emily Ratajkowski

The models have been tight since at least 2018. “hbd angel mama,” Ratajkowski captioned the video Saturday night on Instagram Stories.

Helena Christensen and Martha Hunt

The model-turned-photographer is older than Gigi, but immediately revealed that the couple were linked at a Gianni Versace tribute show in September 2017.

“I remember I was the first one to leave the stage, and Gigi Hadid was standing there, and I fell into her arms, and she hugged me tightly, and she had tears in her eyes, and since then we have become friends,” Christensen told AList in 2018.

Gigi has also spent a lot of time with Hunt and Swift over the years, including filming the singer’s 2015 “Bad Blood” music video and celebrating Thanksgiving in 2019.

Bella Hadid

Gigi’s sister confirmed her romance with Kalman in July 2021.

Anwar Hadid

Anwar apparently attended the party alone after announcing his retirement from Dua Lipa in December 2021.

Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli

The graduate of the TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been working with Jingoli since 2019.

Mohamed Hadid

Yolanda and Mohammad separated in 2000 after the birth of three children.

“Guess what day it is today,” he wrote on Gigi’s birthday via Instagram. “It was the Princess of Nazareth who was born. Independently, she became hardworking, intelligent and loves to respect all people from all religious strata of society. She smiles at everyone and walks out the door, the greatest mother. golden passion and drive without a break, she’s Hadid after all.”