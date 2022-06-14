A group of Chris Evans’ MCU colleagues congratulated him on his birthday, but it was the fans he thanked with a “humble” response

Some celebrities are known for being very cute, in addition to their talents shown on screen. Chris Evans definitely belongs in this category, especially due to the fact that he played Captain America for many years in the Marvel cinematic universe. A group of Evans’ MCU colleagues congratulated him on his birthday yesterday, but he thanked fans with a “modest” response.

In addition to playing “The Most powerful Heroes of the Earth”, there is definitely a lot of love behind the scenes between the main actors of the MCU. So Chris Evans got some birthday love from the likes of Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo. But the “Get Knives” actor also received countless birthday greetings from fans, and he responded on social media (in particular, on Twitter) by posting:

Wow. Birthday wishes this year were truly incredible. I am so honored by the love and support that some of the greatest fans I could have imagined have shown. You all mean so much to me. Thank you from the bottom of my very happy heart.

As always, Chris Evans showed himself as a class. Because in the midst of celebrating his birthday (and a number of notifications for his @), he made sure to thank the fans for sending him so much love. Even if that includes people eager for his appearance at the Lightyear premiere and/or his already iconic Grey Man mustache.

While Chris Evans thanked fans for all his birthday love, they weren’t the only ones who congratulated the 41-year-old actor on his birthday. As mentioned earlier, several of his colleagues in the KVM published information about Evans on social networks and glorified the keeper of the American ass. Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner was one of those celebrities who tagged Evans, as you can see below.

Tell us about the beautiful heroes. This image of Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans probably came as a result of one of the various press tours that the couple conducted throughout their stay in the Marvel cinematic universe. And although Evans hung up the shield after “Avengers: Finale,” it doesn’t mean that love was lost between the couple.

Another OG Avenger published in honor of Chris Evans’ birthday: Mark Ruffalo. Like Renner, he has been involved in the MCU since the first phase and was part of the original cast of The Avengers. He also posted a photo of him looking very suave next to Evans, look at him:

I wish my brother and the current king of fashion @chrisevans the happiest birthday! 🎂🥳 From Captain America to Buzz Lightyear, you always crush him in a suit.

Mark Ruffalo could have won the headline contest by paying homage to the time when Chris Evans was Captain America, Buzz Lightyear and just a handsome man in a suit. Ruffalo is active on social media and no doubt sees the ongoing thirst for MCU graduates that has been going on for the past few years.

Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan also posted a message about Chris Evans’ birthday on his Instagram story. In addition, he was simultaneously promoting the upcoming role of Chris Evans in the Netflix series “The Grey Man”. Talking about a friend.

Obviously, Chris Evans’ fans and colleagues adore him, which apparently says something about his character. And although he may no longer be Captain America of the MCU, he has a lot of interesting projects ahead of him. Although there are some who probably hope that someday in the future he may appear as Steve Rogers.

Chris Evans’ “The Bright Year” will be released in theaters on June 17, and “The Gray Man” will be released on July 15. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.