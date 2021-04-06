A Google purchase to power new Pixel Buds

Google has made a purchase that will allow it to offer new features in Pixel Buds or other products it will launch in the future. A document unearthed by the Protocol site revealed that Google acquired Dysonics and its licensed technologies in December.

Among the patents purchased by the internet giant is a patent on two-ear audio tracking technology. According to the Protocol, thanks to this technology, the next generation Pixel Buds can offer spatial audio support similar to Apple’s offering on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Robert Dalton Jr., co-founder of Dysonics and chief technology officer, announced that he has started working on audio hardware at Google by updating his LinkedIn profile. Other engineers from Dysonics joined the same unit. One of the software engineers stated in his LinkedIn profile that they are preparing voice algorithms for Google’s hardware products. However, no information was given about what the product developed was.

The new Google Pixel Buds seems to be the first product to use Dysonics’ voice tracking technology. It is stated that the company can also use this technology in its new generation Nest speakers.