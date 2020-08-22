A good life: Laetitia responsible for Alex’s murder?

A few weeks ago in Plus belle la vie, Alex was killed. The police will start to suspect Lætitia. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

A few months ago, Plus belle la vie fans met Alex Melmont, a psychologist. The latter had helped Ariane after her assault. The two characters had come so close to the point of forming a couple.

Thus, Ariane and Alex had chosen to live together but the policewoman quickly understood that her boyfriend was hiding many secrets from her. Then she had to face a big tragedy when Alex was killed.

For several days, the police have suspected the Fedalas of having killed Alex. Besides, Alison isn’t going to hesitate to betray her family and talk about Elsa’s organ trafficking.

However, another character could be in trouble in Plus belle la vie. Indeed, Laetitia seems to know Alex well.

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE: LAETITIA HIDES A BIG SECRET!

In Plus belle la vie, Ariane is determined to find Alex’s murderer. Thus, the policewoman discovered videos of Laetitia with her boyfriend. Kevin’s mother seems to know the psychologist well since she was one of his patients.

It seems that Laetitia needed to speak after the death of her husband. However, she still hides many things from the police. Thus, Ariane will not hesitate to employ her as a housekeeper in order to obtain more information.

Ariane should soon find out that Kevin’s mother knows a lot more about Alex than she says. Thus, she could become the main suspect in the murder. Or, it could be that she is the accomplice of the murderer.

No one can imagine Laetitia killing Alex in Plus belle la vie. Still, it wouldn’t be the first time fans have faced such a turnaround. You just have to wait until next week to find out more.



