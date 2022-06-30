A Golden Ring fan has created a family tree for the game’s characters

As with many of FromSoftware’s dark fantasy role-playing games, much of what can be considered the story of Elden Ring takes place before the game even begins. The knowledge of Elden Ring is a complex network of demigods and their children, and it would be easy for a player to pass Elden Ring without understanding the plot of the game. It remains for the player to use dialogues, descriptions of objects and contextual hints if he wants to understand the relationship between these characters.

However, the game also promotes the exchange of information between players, as can be seen from the in-game mechanics of messaging Elden Ring to help or draw other players. The Elden Ring player community has countless members dedicated to collecting and uncovering in-depth knowledge of the game, and one of the most important aspects of this is the relationship between all the main demigod characters.

The demigods in Elden Ring are the main characters in the game’s history, and many of them are involved in battles with the main bosses of the game. But it will come as a surprise to many new players to learn that most of these main characters are half-brothers and sisters to each other. This confusing element of character relationships is clearly broken down into a new family tree created by Reddit user Tolnin. The Reddit user’s image shows both the parental relationships that are confirmed in the Elden Ring, as well as some very plausible character connections put forward by fans, such as Melina, who is Marika’s daughter.

I have updated my version of the Elden Ring family tree AGAIN. I’m a little doubtful that this will be the last time I updated it with all the knowledge I was getting, but at the moment it’s the final product. Now I’m going to bed, lol, from Eldenring

The image of Tolnin’s family tree helps illustrate why so many Elden Ring demigod characters have similar-sounding names. When you play Elden Ring and try to understand the plot of the game, this detail can cause a lot of confusion, since players can understandably mix descriptions of characters such as Godwin and Godfrey in their heads. A clear family tree, such as Tolnin’s, helps players more clearly identify these different characters with similar names.

All the characters born to Radagon and Rennala have names starting with R, while the names of many of Marcia’s children start with M. Marika also had a child with Godfrey named Godwin. It didn’t take long for fans to realize that these naming conventions are the initials of George R. R. Martin, who wrote most of the backstory of Elden Ring and who, according to many fans, could have inserted his initials into these Elden Ring character names. like an Easter egg.

George R. R. Martin has previously stated that he records recurring naming conventions in fictional family pedigrees because many real medieval family trees contained similar recurring names. But Martin denies intentionally hiding his initials in the names of the Elden Ring characters.

Elden Ring is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.