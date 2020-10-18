A gas station will be built in Space! Here are the details

UK-based aviation company Thales Alenia Space will build a chemical refueling station to open in the coming years to support Nasa’s Lunar Parade. A gas station will be built in Space!

This station will support about 200 highly skilled jobs

The Lunar Parade is a space station planned to orbit the moon and serve as a stepping stone for further space exploration projects, including the ultimate crewed Mars mission as a hub for communication experiments. The project will be managed by Nasa in collaboration with ESA and other space agencies. It will be a core part of Nasa’s ambitious Artemis space exploration program.

The space station will be refueled with the help of the first space-based gas station using xenon and other chemical propellants. It is expected to be launched in 2027, three years after Lunar Gateway. Thales Alenia Space, a large French-Italian satellite manufacturer headquartered in Cannes and with UK facilities in Bristol, Belfast and Harwell, will build the refueling station. It is one of the few businesses in the UK that will play a role in supporting the Lunar Gateway project. The UK Space Agency (UKSA) said the participation of UK businesses in the project will bring economic benefits and support high-skilled jobs.

Amanda Solloway, UK MP:

“Building the first Space fuel station on British soil is another example of how we are leading the world in Space innovation, especially this incredible project will be vital to future exploration of the Moon and Mars. This game-changing technology will support nearly 200 high-skilled jobs here in the UK. I am very glad that it will increase our position as a global space power. ” said.

Earlier this week, UKSA signed an agreement with Nasa to play a key role in the Artemis program. In addition to building Lunar Gateway’s refueling station, businesses in the UK space industry will be involved in building the space station’s utility module and residential module. The UK has committed over £ 16 million for the first phase of the design of these components.

Britain was also involved in drafting the Artemis Agreements, a set of proposed principles governing behavior in space, such as the use of space resources and the transport of space debris. What do you think about establishing a gas station in Space?



