A Game of Thrones fan in your life can plot like Arya with this strategy game

Calling all Game of Thrones fans and those who love them!

Why is Funkoverse: Game Of Thrones Strategy Game a great idea for fans?

Most likely, there will still be viewers who look at the legacy of the popular fantasy series and believe that the drama, based on the large-scale creation of George R. R. Martin, tarnished its impeccable reputation by dying an ignominious death in the finale in 2019.

If you have a fan who is still moping about being unsatisfied (or was just angry enough to sign the PCT petition) and has already immersed themselves in watching their favorite episodes so they can watch the best versions of the characters they loved so much and then helping them get through the good days gifting this game can make you a star this holiday season. By Black Friday, the board game is now on sale at a 39% discount on Amazon, so it will cost you just $24.44 compared to the standard list price of $39.99!

Who wants to be the mother of Game Of Thrones strategy games?

Do you want to know how to play the game so that you can fight the competition? In a strategy game, two to four players choose their favorite characters so that they can challenge each other in one of the selected game scenarios. They earn points by using their turn to move around the board to get closer to completing the goal of any scenario being played, which may involve using each character’s special abilities to try to hit their opponents.

Gameplay should be fun, especially for those who just want to enjoy the story of “Game of Thrones” in a new way or want to plunge into strategy games for the first time. You can get an idea of how to play the full game by watching this how-to video.

What is included in this game?

Let’s start with what will be the biggest gift for those who are a GOT fan, as well as a lover of everything related to Funko Pop! figurines. There are four such figures in the game (which are exclusive to this game), and players will be able to choose as their characters the aforementioned Arya, John and the King of the Night or the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen. And yes, if you’re playing with two people, that means each player has two characters to choose from when they make their move.

You also get everything else you might need for the game, including character and scenario cards, a two-sided card, game markers and tokens, dice, and, of course, detailed instructions. There are also cards for potential allies, such as the Immaculate and the White Walkers, with Arya’s sword Needle and John’s pet Ghost, which can also come into play!

Although some of the actors who starred in Game of Thrones at one point or another agreed with fans who were unhappy with the way the drama ended (for example, Maisie Williams, who played Arya), it seems that it will be difficult to be disappointed. according to the plot, when you enter the world as your favorite characters and defeat opponents yourself. Have a good board game!