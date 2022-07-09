A Funny Skyrim Clip Shows How Markart’s Non-Player Characters Pretend To Use a Foundry

Non-player characters can have a surprisingly busy schedule in The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. Bethesda prides itself on creating a living world whose inhabitants follow a schedule and spend their day with or without the participation of the player. This was an oft-mentioned feature of Oblivion, which Skyrim expanded, greatly increasing the ability of NPCs to interact with the environment.

However, Skyrim NPCs often do things that don’t make sense in context, as many players noticed when Serana first accidentally started working in a forge or swinging a pickaxe. Recently, a Skyrim player noticed another strange behavior of a pair of smelters who seem to be simulating their work.

Reddit user CanadianAndroid was walking through the lower part of the Skyrim city of Markart when he noticed two NPCs working with the city’s ore smelter. However, “work” can be a strong word for at least one of them. While a man shoveling coal can do something productive, his buddy can’t achieve much by hitting the wall of a melting furnace with a hammer. In fact, it almost looks like a cartoon attempt to look busy. CanadianAndroid himself points this out, saying, “When Jarl is around, you should look busy.”

When the Jarl is around and you have to look busy. from skyrim

This is obviously the result of some oversight on the part of Bethesda, which allowed the animation to be played where it does not make sense. For example, a man with a hammer is not even built correctly, he relies on thin air when he knocks on the stone shell of the foundry. It’s hard to tell if his hammer is making contact. However, it’s funny to imagine that the workers relaxed and hurriedly grabbed all the tools they could to look busy. One Reddit user pointed out that the smelter is right next to the infamous Sidna mine in Markart, and the workers probably don’t want to be sentenced to forced labor for an unauthorized break.

Another Reddit user suggested that the worker was trying to use the smelter as a musical instrument. Another said that if the singularity comes, Skyrim NPCs will probably be the first to develop self-awareness. Aside from jokes, there is no denying that NPCs in the game are prone to unusual behavior. The hammer animation seems especially buggy, since in April another player recorded two Skyrim NPCs taking turns hitting the mast.

Ultimately, amid AI bugs, pathfinding issues, and bizarre physical glitches, Bethesda NPCs have the capacity for bizarre shenanigans. However, there is something uniquely funny about the idea of non-player characters who go beyond the script to relax. Perhaps Bethesda could include some NPCs “looking busy” when The Elder Scrolls 6 eventually comes out.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is available on PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.