A fund for AVAX and these 7 altcoins from a company that manages billions!

Valkyrie Investments, which manages billion dollar investments, has launched the first multi-coin trust to provide various ways to purchase protocols and allow investors to profit from betting income. Trust currently invests in eight altcoins, including Avalance (AVAX), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cosmos (ATOM).

Valkyrie launches a fund of 8 altcoins, including AVAX, MATIC and BNB

The actively managed Valkyrie Multi-Coin Trust (VMCT) has focused on investing in blockchain networks and tokens, which, according to the firm, have good opportunities to expand their market share. The fund is intended only for accredited investors and has a minimum investment limit of $100,000.

We have launched this fund now because we believe that the industry is at a turning point where family offices, wealthy individuals and others are eager to enter the space and look for opportunities beyond just buying and owning one asset.

VMCT currently invests 10% of the fund’s capital in Avalanche (AVAX), Binance Coin (BNB), Cosmos (ATOM), Helium (HNT), Terra (LUNA), Polygon (MATIC) and Zilliqa (ZIL). allocates 30% of its stable coin in US dollars (GUSD). VMCT states that investments may change over time as cryptocurrency markets evolve.

“We believe that these altcoins have a bright, bullish future”

“We believe that all these altcoins have a bright, bullish future, and they should become more popular in the coming years,” says Steven McClurg, stating that the firm believes in the protocol founding teams and projects based on them.

Stephen McClurg states that such attention to cryptocurrencies also allows the company to return stock returns to investors, referring to the inflationary rewards received for participating in the Proof of Stake (PoS) network consensus.