A French Journalist Reveals The Position of Marseille Regarding The Signing of a Contract With Eric Bailly From Manchester United.

French giants Marseille may not have much choice whether they want to sign Manchester United loanee Eric Bailly.

The Ivorian has been so good for the team that club bosses may be willing to take constant risks despite his numerous injuries.

Le Phocéen journalist Romain Hering reports via SportWitness: “If you really want your team to progress, you need players like him. Bailly is still very good.”

“For Marcel, a guy like Bailly is 100%, you won’t have another one, so we don’t have much choice.”

“If we need a player of his level, you have to take that risk.”

Marseille are using Bailly sparingly to get him in the best possible shape for the resumption of the Ligue 1 season.

Hering adds that Bailly’s temporary employers did not use him with the same intensity as the rest of his teammates during the club’s friendly matches.

The staff of Marseille, according to Hering, wants to gradually return the 28-year-old football player and is in no hurry to throw him to the bottom.

They are so interested in getting Bailly into first-class shape that they are willing to wait until mid-January to put it back into effect.

The main goal of the Marseille staff is to prevent the defender from getting injured in the second half of the season.

They want to keep United on loan for the club’s most important and decisive games of the campaign.

The extraordinary efforts that the French club is going to provide with Bailly’s availability indicates that they want to make his lease permanent, as Hering points out in his report.