A free trial version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be available in the near future

When Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was presented on Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, many immediately compared it to games such as Nioh and Bloodborne. The first comparisons were made because of the overall developer of Team Ninja, and the latter because of the common themes that can be seen in the trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. It remains to be seen how much it lives up to this legacy, but given that both former Bloodborne and Nioh developers are working on it, it’s a promising start.

Since the presentation of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Team Ninja have been pretty quiet. External confirmation that he would follow a Souls-like style of play with challenging challenges, which can be seen in both Nioh and Bloodborne, no real gameplay was shown. Despite this, Team Ninja confirmed some of the features that will appear in the game in a recent Twitter post, and even confirmed that the game will receive a demo.

Some of these features are brand new, including a character creator, a morality system, a trial version of the game, and the inclusion of witchcraft (at least this means that players will be able to use witchcraft in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty). Other mentions include weapons based on Chinese martial arts, the appearance of famous warlords of the Three Kingdoms era of China and creatures from Chinese mythology. Considering that Wo Long is shown as a militia soldier fighting for his survival during the demon plague, which takes place in the Three Kingdoms, where players must “overcome difficulties by awakening the true power from within”, all this perfectly meets all the requirements. .

Perhaps the most interesting confirmation is the trial gameplay in the near future, especially since the gameplay for Wo Long has not yet been fully shown. This is a bold statement that Team Ninja trusts the game if the gameplay trailer is soon followed by a trial version of the gameplay. Of course, the near future can mean anything here, but until the end of 2022 it seems reasonable, based on verbosity. After all, Wo Long will be released in early 2023.

The best part is that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is one of the many games on display at Xbox and Bethesda Games, which will appear in the Game Pass on the first day, and this makes it even more exciting. If fans enjoy the upcoming trial version of the gameplay, it will be a good omen for its release, as subscribers will be able to access it on all platforms.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is released in early 2023 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.