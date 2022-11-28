A Former Employee of Yeezy Blabbed About How Kanye West Forced Her to Sit on The Floor

Kanye West may receive an award as the most controversial person of the year. The second half of 2022 brought a lot of bad news for the American singer-rapper. Initially, he caused controversy by making anti-Semitic statements. Later, some of the major brands he collaborated with abandoned him, downgrading his status from billionaire to millionaire.

And again he got into controversy when one of the former employees of his brand told about his pathetic behavior in the workplace.

What did Kanye West say to the young designer?

After Adidas stopped cooperating with Yeezy, the company’s employees made several important revelations. The most recent one was made by a former employee of the company about Kanye West’s unbearable behavior with a young designer girl. According to Business Insider, a former employee of Yeezy, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Ye once specifically forced a female designer to sit on the floor for hours after she disagreed with him about something. Not only that, he also told her: “You are not worthy to sit at the table.”

Adidas discussed buying the Yeezy name from Kanye West in 2018 to avoid staff being exposed to the rapper, report says https://t.co/cWe83P2tPI — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) November 28, 2022

Former employees, who wished to remain anonymous, said that West deliberately created a toxic work environment at Adidas-Yeezy and that his behavior was terrible towards those who worked there. The company recently broke off a nine-year partnership with West.

According to former employees, West praised some employees and disparaged others whom he had previously praised. One former employee called it “mind games.” It was extremely rude and unacceptable behavior of a man whom many idolize for his work.

A former senior Yeezy employee claims to have seen Kanye West play porn videos in meetings at least five times. "He's like, 'I know it’s uncomfortable, but I kind of need this in the background to keep me focused,'" the staffer claimed. STORY: https://t.co/S9W9W3yPWb pic.twitter.com/59IlHczE6L — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 23, 2022

In addition, several former employees said that West often showed them candid photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The employee claimed that in 2018, when Kanye West showed a candid video of his wife to a guy who was there for an interview. However, according to Business Insider, representatives of Yeezy have not yet commented on this issue. This comes in light of Adidas’ investigation into allegations against the rapper.

