A forgotten hit with another delay

Forspoken is an upcoming role—playing game that intrigued many when it first showed the plot and gameplay. The story revolves around a young woman named Frey, who is transported to the mythical world of Atia, where she discovers that she is endowed with magical abilities. Forspoken seemed like an ambitious title from the very beginning, and it showed impressive elements with each new piece of content. The last time Forspoken showed new gameplay footage in April of this year, giving fans ten minutes of combat.

However, due to the estimated release date set for October of this year, many believed that Forspoken was pretty quiet. Some fans began to suspect that Forspoken might be on its way to another delay, and now they have confirmation of this. An image was posted on Forspoken’s official Twitter account stating that as a result of discussions with key partners, a “strategic decision” was made to postpone the launch date of Forspoken from October 11, 2022 to January 24, 2023.

This is not the first time Forspoken has encountered a significant delay. Back in March, it was announced that Forspoken was being moved from a release date in May to a previously scheduled launch in October. While many fans will be disappointed to learn of the Forspoken delay, there are some positive things to be learned from the announcement. Namely, Square Enix and the developer Luminous Productions declare that all the game elements of Forspoken have already been completed and that the development is at the “final stage of polishing”.

Hopefully, this means that in the six months that Luminous has given itself to complete Forspoken, the game will be in much better condition than if it had been released in October. In the comments to the Twitter post announcing the delay, fans were as positive as possible given the circumstances, and many stated that they were glad that Luminous Productions spent as much time as necessary to make the Forspoken game better. .

It looks like Square Enix and Luminous want Forspoken to succeed at launch, rather than risk getting into a Cyberpunk 2077 situation. The first major expansion for Forspoken has already been revealed, which means Square Enix probably has a lot of future content planned for the role-playing game. However, the delay means that gamers can add Forspoken to the growing list of major games, including Starfield and Redfall, the release of which has been postponed until 2023.

Forspoken is released on January 24, 2023 on PC and PS5.