A Folding Mobile With A Screen On The Lid, The New Idea Of ​​Motorola

Motorola has been one of the first companies to present a folding phone to the world. In its day, the Motorola Razr was chosen for consumers to bet on the firm once again, but the response may not have been as expected. But this has not discouraged the American company, which continues to work to bring new sensations to the market. The clearest example has been left to us with a patent for a folding smartphone with a screen on the lid.

This is the new patent for a Motorola folding mobile

The folding mobiles have more and more presence in the market. It is true that they are still in a phase in which they are destined for the most premium segment of the market, but it is a fact that little by little they will become standardized. Until that moment arrives, we can only take a look at the novelties presented by the different firms as well as the ideas they propose over time, such as this new Motorola patent.

The company continues to innovate and now surprises us with an idea that proposes a folding smartphone with a screen on both sides. In other words, the phone has an internal screen and another on the cover. It is curious how a new idea of ​​a folding smartphone is shown beyond what we know so far.

But the great unknown for many is how the device will be able to take photos. Today there are many ways to get a mobile to have a camera, but at the moment everything indicates that the lower module will house this feature as pointed out in PhoneArena.

The truth is that the device already complies with that structure and should only adjust to the structure of the terminal.

The future of the Motorola Razr?

As we said at the beginning, the Motorola Razr is a terminal that has aroused nostalgia in many and has dressed it as a novelty. The device is exactly the same as what we saw in the past, but with the novelties of a state-of-the-art device. The idea raised by the Illinois firm is interesting to say the least and it will be a matter of time to see the future plans that we will see soon.

At the moment we have to stay with its proposals in the smartphone segment, such as the recently presented Moto G Stylus.