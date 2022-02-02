A First in the World: These NFTs Sold Out in 10 Minutes!

The world’s first voice NFTs sold by a team called Voiceverse were released on January 29 with 8,888 NFTs. The innovative NFT project sold out 10 minutes after the public sale opened.

Voice NFT project sold in 10 minutes

Three BAYC members founded Voiceverse Origins. They added sound clips on top of BAYC NFTs and created original NFTs filled with sound clips. The company says that the selling spree is “extremely rare for collections of NFTs stored on the Ethereum blockchain.” NFT excitement seems to continue unabated. The company uses the following statements about the sale of NFTs:

The Voiceverse wants to pioneer the NFT space, the next generation of NFTs with high intrinsic utility, allowing owners to have a voice in the metaverse. With Voice NFTs, people can now customize their Profile Picture (PFP) NFT with a voice, adding another new dimension of customization to the thing.

Owners of Voice NFTs can use voice in super island space, from games to video calls and other social networks. They can also create NFTs in their own words or with the express permission of their loved ones. Owners can combine NFTs with different voices to “produce” a new NFT. And of course, users can add sounds to their existing NFT profile photos, giving them a whole new life.

The company also conducts artificial intelligence studies

San Francisco and Seoul-based parent company LOVO is starting work in the field of Artificial Intelligence Voice Synthesis. This venture capital-backed startup has partnerships with various famous voice actors. The company’s statement includes the following statements:

After a week of pre-sale, Voiceverse Origins sold out within 10 minutes and trended across all categories on the NFT marketplace OpenSea. It also consistently ranks in the top 10 in terms of sales volume generated by number. Given its background in AI and speech synthesis, Voiceverse looks set to shake up the industry and spark a trend towards second-generation NFTs.