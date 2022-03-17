A First Experience: This Company Adds Shiba Inu To Its Portfolio!

As the Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to attract investors, some companies are starting to integrate the popular meme coin into their operations. NOYACK Logistics Income (NLI) will be the first real estate investment trust (REIT) to accept Shiba Inu (SHIB) as payment. Here are the details…

NOYACK Logistics will accept Shiba Inu payments

NOYACK Logistics Income (NLI), a $200 million real estate investment trust that invests in diversified supply chain real estate, has partnered with BitPay to accept cryptocurrency payments. NOYACK Capital is an alternative investment platform that makes corporate-level private investments accessible to all investors. NOYACK has offices in New York, Denver and LA. The integration of BitPay payments provides a place where investors can split their investments between crypto and fiat currency according to their liking.

Investors can choose their preferred wallet or exchange, choose a cryptocurrency, scan a QR code or manually enter payment details; The process can be done quickly on a mobile device. This partnership makes NLI the first REIT to accept cryptocurrency. Investors’ commitments include Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and five stablecoins pegged to the US dollar (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC and USDP).

AMC also begins accepting SHIB payments

Meanwhile, as we recently reported on Somanews, AMC Theaters announced that it accepts SHIB and Dogecoin as payment. The move was announced by Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, and detailed in a tweet to his more than 240,000 followers that the movie theater chain now accepts both DOGE and SHIB for online payments. The CEO thanked crypto payment processor BitPay for its support.

The company had planned to add meme-inspired cryptocurrencies as a payment method by March 19, but the move came ahead of schedule. AMC added Bitcoin payments for movie tickets last year and said at the time it was exploring “how else AMC could join this burgeoning cryptocurrency universe.”