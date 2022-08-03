A fire in an Italian studio postponed the filming of “Old Guard 2” from Netflix

The cast and crew of the upcoming sequel to “The Old Guard” have just faced a delay in filming due to a sudden fire in the studio. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the damage seems to have been done to an almost unused area of the territory.

Cinecittà Studios, an iconic film studio in Rome, has just suffered losses due to a fire that broke out. The studio was supposed to be used for filming “Old Guard 2,” the sequel to the popular 2020 Netflix action movie, but this particular situation pushed that schedule back. Cinecittà Studios is famous for producing such famous films as “Ben Hur” and “Sweet Life”, as well as such legendary films as “Gangs of New York” by Martin Scorsese.

“The fire has been extinguished,” said Cinecittà Studios spokesman Marlon Pellegrini. “There are no injuries, poisoning, serious material damage.” The set, which met its end at the hands of an unexpected flame, depicted the city of Florence in the Renaissance. As tragic as it may sound, the loss of what must have been a breathtaking structure, the installation itself had to be decommissioned, which fortunately meant that there were few people nearby who could be in danger. Perhaps fire can be used to create the next big Italian horror movie.

According to Natalia Barbosa, production coordinator of the “Old Guard 2”, it seems that everything is not as terrible as it could be. “We lost two days of filming,” she said in an interview with the AFP news agency. As for the delays due to the devastating fires, it certainly seems that things could have been much worse. Be that as it may, there is currently no information about whether the actual release of the long-awaited sequel will have any delays as a result.

The Old Guard saw Charlize Theron as Andy, the leader of an immortal band of mercenaries who have lived for thousands of years. During the movie, they discover that someone new (Niall Freeman, played by Kiki Lane) has awakened to the same gift as them. All the while, others have been watching the team with the intention of catching them to study their extraordinary self-healing ability, leading to an unsettling finale in which Andy and her team face betrayal and greedy businessmen desperately fighting to keep their secret. hidden. The film ends with a cliffhanger suggesting that one of the original immortals, whom Andy had long thought lost forever, has returned, and not necessarily with good intentions.

Given the nature of the main characters, The Old Guard 2 has many options for acting out. His recent inclusion of Uma Thurman and Henry Golding suggests many new faces, although it is unclear whether they will be immortal brethren or not. But, hopefully, this accident at the timeless Cinecittà Studios will only serve as a small setback. Filming should resume soon.