A Film About Billie Eilish’s concerts The O2 Will Be Broadcast in Cinemas For One Night Only

The film, which captures footage from Billie Eilish’s concerts at London’s The O2 club this summer, will be shown in cinemas for one night only next month.

The pop star had six headliners at the London arena in June as part of her “Happier Than Ever” world tour, with dates covering her historic Glastonbury performance.

Now Billie Eilish Live At The O2 (Extended Cut) will bring fans back to those concerts. The film will be shown in cinemas around the world on January 27, 2023 and will include 30 minutes of previously unreleased footage with six unreleased songs.

“I’ve always wanted to make a musical film that really reflects the energy of my live performance,” Eilish said in a press release. “The last 16 months have been special for me because I can hit the road again, perform live and share rooms with so many wonderful people from all over the world. This film is a visual living experience and memory for all of us, celebrating everything that I like about this tour, and, above all, everyone who came to see me. This is my gratitude.”

Billie Eilish Live At The O2 (Extended Cut) will be shown in 4K cinematic resolution with Dolby Atmos sound (if available). The original version of the film was broadcast live as part of the Apple Music Live series and was recently nominated for the 2023 Grammy Award in the Best Music Film category.

Tickets for the cinematic event will go on sale at 14:00 GMT next week (December 21) here. Watch the trailer for the movie above.

Eilish is currently wrapping up the “Happier Than Ever” tour with three nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. On the second show last night (December 15), the star was joined by Phoebe Bridgers, who performed a duet of her own song “Motion Sickness” with Eilish, and Dave Grohl, who helped cover the Foo Fighters song “My Hero”. .

At the first concert on Tuesday (December 13), Eilish invited Labrint to perform his song “Mount Everest” and the soundtrack to Euphoria “I’ve Never Felt So Alone”.