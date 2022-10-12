A few days after she accused her mother of beating her, Britney Spears’ Instagram went dark again

After accusing her mom, Britney Spears‘ has deleted her Instagram.

TMZ published a screenshot of the caption where Britney told a story about her mom. The singer has published many accusations against her family, especially regarding custody of her. Now that she is free of it, she shares stories about what has happened to her over the years. In this already deleted Instagram post, Britney wrote about her mom (via TMZ):

The first time I got hit was when Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with the kids!!! Kevin dumped me at that moment, so I had a little beach house, and my mother was watching Jayden and Preston… yeah, I was hanging out until 4 in the morning, and my mother was in a FRENZY!!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I’ll never forget it!!! Psss, ever since then I’ve always wondered what it would be like to hit someone… I GUESS I’ll NEVER KNOW!!!! Stay cool guys!!!

This happened after Lynn contacted her daughter through comments to an already deleted Instagram post. Britney asked for a “sincere apology,” and her mother commented that she was “soooo sorry” for the pain, and she has been “sorry for years.” It wasn’t the first time her mom asked for forgiveness, she also noted that she wanted her daughter to be happy this summer.

Britney did not accept the apology and told more stories about how her parents offended her. Last year, the singer ranted about her mom and how she participated in the transfer of custody to Britney. The Toxic singer claimed that custody was her mom’s idea. After being released from custody in 2021, she blamed her family for many things, naming her sisters, dad and mom.

Shortly after this last post, Britney’s Instagram appears to have been deleted. It’s not the first time she’s done this. Earlier this summer, she deleted her account after posting about Elton John and teasers of her new single. In this case, she deleted her account right before the release of her single with John “Hold Me Closer”, which was her first song in 6 years. Then, a few days later, she deleted her account again and switched to Twitter. Although she has not been active on Twitter since September 13, it is still active.

While this isn’t the first time Britney has deleted her Instagram, it will be interesting to see if she returns to the platform.