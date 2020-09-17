A federal deputy, first legislator to die from Covid-19

Deputy Miguel Acundo became the first Mexican federal legislator to die from Covid-19, his colleagues in Congress confirmed.

Acundo, who represented the central state of Puebla for the conservative Social Encounter Party (PES), had been hospitalized since August 22 in Mexico City, where he died of complications from the disease.

“I deeply regret the death of our colleague Miguel Acundo from PES, my solidarity with his family and friends. May he rest in peace, ”Dulce María Sauri, president of the Chamber of Deputies, wrote at dawn.

Acundo’s death from Covid-19 is the one with the highest political profile so far in Mexico, where the pandemic accumulates 71,678 deaths and 676,487 cases six and a half months after the arrival of the disease.

For now, more than 30 federal deputies out of a total of 500 have contracted the new coronavirus, which is why the federal Congress maintains hybrid sessions with distancing measures during voting.

Five members of the cabinet of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador have also been infected: the secretaries of Communications and Transportation, Agriculture, and Finance and Public Credit, in addition to the secretaries of Energy and Public Function.

Likewise, eight state governors have contracted the new coronavirus: those of Michoacán, Durango, Quintana Roo, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Tabasco, Querétaro and Guerrero.

The death of Acundo, who belonged to the rural development, housing and indigenous peoples commissions, shocked legislators from various parties.

“I am very sorry for the death of my fellow deputy Miguel Acundo González. My solidarity and condolences for their relatives and loved ones ”, wrote Mario Delgado, coordinator of the deputies of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena).



