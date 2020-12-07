A Feature Users Have Been Waiting for on Spotify for Years

Swedish-based music streaming giant Spotify is working on a feature that allows users to play local audio files on their phones through the app. With this feature, users will be able to play music downloaded to their devices directly from Spotify.

Spotify, one of the most popular music streaming services in the world, continues to work on new features thanks to its huge library, music discovery features and free usage for users. In this context, the music giant, which offers many new features to users, is now testing the local music playback feature. As the name suggests, with this feature, users will be able to play music downloaded to their phones from Spotify.

The source of the allegations comes from a screenshot posted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong on her Twitter account. In the screenshot, there is a feature that allows Spotify to display locally stored audio files in the Android library. This means that you can play files stored on the phone from Spotify.

It is unknown when Spotify will release the new feature:

When Spotify’s new feature becomes available, users will be able to view all audio files from their smartphones in the Spotify library by going to the application settings and activating the “Show device files” option.

This feature, which Spotify currently offers through synchronization in the desktop application, will provide great convenience to users with its release for Android. It is not known whether Spotify will open this feature to premium users or to the service of all users. However, it seems more reasonable to offer the feature to all users at this point, as it will not require an internet connection.

There is no information about when this new feature will be available to users, but sources close to the industry estimate that the feature will meet users in a few months.




