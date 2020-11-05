A feature of PlayStation 5 will not be used for now!

PlayStation 5 and SSD support has been discussed for months. This time Sony made a statement that upset the world.

Millions of people who waited for this console to be equipped with SSD (a second SSD) were disappointed. This feature will expand the storage space of PlayStation 5 so that more games can be accommodated in this product.

PlayStation 5 will not be able to meet SSD support for now

It has been reported that the PlayStation 5, which is reported to be released in many countries on November 12, 2020, will not be equipped with the related feature that increases the size of the storage area for now. Sony has announced that this feature will be added later.

This announcement is actually not a surprise. The Japanese firm, which has clearly stated its attitude on this issue since last March, thinks that the 825 GB SSD unit and the second SSD named M.2 SSD will be sufficient for games.

The M.2 SSD, which is said to accompany the SSD operated with 5.500 MB / second, will not be used for now. It is said that this second slot will be activated by a software update after compatibility tests.

Xboz Series X and Series S duo has a feature called SSD expansion. We will see together whether the SSD (825 GB) that Sony runs with PCIe Gen4 will be sufficient. What do you think will be the consequence that the second SSD slot cannot be used on PlayStation 5 for now?



