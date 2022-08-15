A fan of Red Dead Redemption 2 made an interesting remark about the members of the gang of the dead

Since its release in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 has become one of the most famous games of all time. “Rock Star Games”. the script and interesting characters, the gaming community praises Red Dead Redemption 2 exciting plot, script and interesting characters. These include members of the Van Der Linde gang, such as Hosea Matthews, John Marston, Bill Williamson, Javier Escella, Sadie Adler and many others. Attention: This post will contain the MAIN SPOILERS for Red Dead Redemption 2.

The main character of the game, Arthur Morgan, is also part of the gang mentioned earlier, and regularly participates in exciting and mostly criminal activities with other members. Each of these characters in Red Dead Redemption 2 has a special relationship with Arthur, with some of them connected to him more than others. Players can change these relationships to some extent through in-game decisions that ultimately determine the outcome of the story.

The climax of the game shows which gang members sided with Arthur and which did not. Interestingly, one astute player noticed a pattern among the members of the Van Der Linde gang and their proximity to Arthur Morgan. Reddit user Some_Gas_1337 shared a series of images depicting the dead gang members. It is noteworthy that these are also people who regularly sided with Arthur and eventually met their demise during Red Dead Redemption 2.

[SPOILER ALERT] All the dead gang members in Reddead would have sided with Arthur.

Sean McGuire, Duffy Keiran, Lenny Summers, Hosea Matthews, Molly O’Shea and Susan Grimshaw are the names pointed out by Some_Gas_1337 photos. Naturally, the post was widely recognized on Reddit, as evidenced by almost 2,700 votes and hundreds of comments. Many users mentioned memorable quotes of the characters mentioned above. Meanwhile, others were discussing how the events of Red Dead Redemption 2 would have turned out if Hosea had lived to see Chapter 6. One user on Reddit named MVT3600 commented: “If Hosea had not died, they would never have found themselves in the situation of the end of the sixth chapter. ”

Among the six deceased members of the Van Der Linde gang mentioned above, Hosea Matthews may have had the closest relationship with Arthur Morgan. Arthur considered Hosea an inspiring figure and respected his authority in the group. Moreover, they both spent several years together and often considered each other a family. Naturally, the presence of Hozia in the final chapter of Red Dead Redemption 2 could radically change the fate of Arthur. Some fans are urging the Rock star to focus more on Hosea and Dutch’s backstory in Red Dead Redemption 3.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is already available for PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One.