A fan of “90 Day Fiancé” confirms that This controversial couple from Season 9 is Still Together

A fan of the TV series “90 days of the groom” noticed 9 couples lying together by the pool this season. Although many fans weren’t sure that this couple would be able to walk down the aisle, this observation confirms that they are still very much together.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 9th season of the 90-day Groom.

A fan of “90 Day Fiancé” notices Bilal and Shaida in the pool

On May 31, a fan of 90 Day Fiancé posted a photo of 37-year-old yoga instructor Shaida Suin sitting by the pool with 42-year-old real estate investor Bilal Hazziez. A fan posted photos of the couple’s 90-day-old fiance on Reddit. They signed it: “Spotted: Bilal and Shaida in a nearby pool. It’s the second day of my summer, and it’s already at its peak.” Take a look at the images below:

In the first picture, Bilal in a red T-shirt and a white baseball cap is sitting opposite Shaida in a white shirt and pink hijab. If fans of 90 Day Fiancé didn’t recognize the couple in the first photo, two more images confirm that it really is Shaida and Bilal spending time together in the pool.

Bilal and Shaida are still together

Since the beginning of Bilal and Shaida’s 90-day journey in season 9, this couple has had a lot of problems. Bilal made fun of Shaida on her first day in America. On top of that, they’ve been arguing about the kids all season and haven’t found a compromise. Many fans were sure that nothing would work out for this couple.

However, this couple found a way to solve these problems. As fans know, if Shaida does not marry Bilal within the 90 days allowed on her K-1 visa, she will be forced to return home to Trinidad and Tobago. Thus, the meeting of Shaida and Bilal together in America once again confirms that they will get married before the expiration of 90 days.

What do fans of “90 Day Fiancé” think about Bilal and Shaida’s relationship?

Until now, Bilal has been called the villain of season 9 of The 90-day Groom because of his control issues. Fans took to Reddit to express their opinions on how Bilal treats Shaida based on the show. One fan commented on their relationship: “The second [Shaida] does what [Bilal] doesn’t like, she is lectured, ignored and isolated in the mosque, and he cancels their date.”

On the June 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Shaida confronts Bilal about how their every conversation somehow turns into him lecturing her like she’s a child. Many fans hoped that Shaida would leave Bilal before the wedding, but they managed to settle their differences.

Although many fans of the 90-day-old groom were not sure about the couple’s union, it seems they proved everyone wrong. Fans can watch the rest of Shaida and Bilal’s journey in “90 Day Fiancé”.

The 90-day season of “The Bride” airs on Sundays at 20:00 Eastern standard time on TLC.