A fan notes how much Kris Jenner’s dress for Courtney’s wedding resembles the image of Moira from Schitt’s Creek

Was Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding inspired by Moira Rose? One of the fans compared the Dolce & Gabbana dress with the feathers of the famous mom with the dress that was seen in Schitt’s Creek, and the similarity was amazing!

In a viral video posted by TikTok user @Skinny.Max, photos of Jenner, 66, from Kardashian’s big day are placed next to images of Catherine O’Hara’s character in the image she wore at the premiere of her film for The New York Times. Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowning in season 6. Like Jenner’s dress, Moira’s outfit, created by Pamela Roland, was decorated with ostrich feathers and had a transparent design. Both images were also equipped with a brilliant effect.

“They both look fantastic,” TikToker said of Jenner and Moira’s fashion statement. Fans also noticed the similarities on Twitter.

“I love that Kris Jenner presented the reality of the Moira Rose era premiere on #KravisWedding,” one social media user wrote along with Jenner and Moira.

Jenner donned a stunning dress to walk her eldest daughter down the aisle in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22. Under it, the founder Safely chose lace trousers. “A magical night in Portofino dedicated to @KourtneyKardash @TravisBarker… Alta Moda dress by @Dolce&Gabbana,” Jenner captioned an Instagram video where she poses in the room.

On this important day, the 43-year-old bride was also dressed in Dolce & Gabbana, saying “Yes” in a custom-made mini-dress of a corset design made of satin and lace. According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The mini dress was paired with transparent gloves, lace pumps and a veil with a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center – a reference to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Speaking about her dress, Kardashian told Vogue: “Designing my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] was a dream come true in every sense.”

Kardashian’s wedding weekend was filled with other Dolce & Gabbana moments from her sisters. Khloe Kardashian stepped out in a leopard print dress from the label for the welcome dinner of the founder of Poosh on Friday, May 20, and Kylie Jenner chose a floral dress from Dolce & Gabbana for a pre-wedding dinner the next day.