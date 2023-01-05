V from BTS is known all over the world for his stunning beauty, and beauty experts have repeatedly praised his face.

It looks like it won’t stop anytime soon, as a famous Japanese plastic surgeon recently praised the idol’s face.

The Japanese edition of Shueisha Online published in its recent article “The 5 best faces you want to have in 2022″ the ideal celebrity face that Japanese men prefer, based on information provided by Dr. Motokuni Kid.

As you can guess, Dr. Kida chose V and praised the idol’s face. He explained: “Vi is the owner of the perfect E-line. He has a clear facial line and a strong chin. He has an attractive face, at the same time gentle and masculine. »

But what is an electronic line? “E-line” is a term used worldwide to measure the harmony of a person’s lateral profile. In fact, it’s just a line drawn from the tip of the nose to the tip of the chin and passing through the lips.

For the E-line, the ideal angle between the tip of the nose and the upper lip is from 90 to 105 degrees. Taehyung’s nasolabial angle corresponds to this, and all other angles and the length of his face correspond to the golden ratio.

Dr. Kida even added that if someone wants to reproduce the proportions of V’s face, it will cost about 40 million won (about $30,000) and a lot of surgical procedures.

On the other hand, this is not the first time that beauty professionals consider V to be the perfect face. He often gets into the Top of the most beautiful Kpop idols, and we can only agree!