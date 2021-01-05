A € 5 voucher for listening to a song on Amazon Music

We are just 1 day from the Three Kings, and that is when online purchases are triggered by those who wait at the last hour. But we are also at the gates of the January Sales -and also of the dreaded Cuesta de January-, so for one thing as for another, a discount of 5 euros in vouchers for Amazon does not come at all bad. What is there to do? Listen to music.

Amazon Music Voucher

€ 5 to listen to a song. That’s how simple this offer is. If before January 31, 2021 you listen to a song on Amazon Music, you will receive an email with your code within 5 days and you can redeem it within 30 days of receiving it.

According to the fine print, “the code will have to be entered manually to reduce the € 5 of your total order (greater than € 20), which must be a product sold and shipped by Amazon at Amazon.com.” Enter this link to find out if you are eligible for the promotion. If you are, it will be indicated at the beginning and you can go directly to Amazon Music.