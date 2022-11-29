A Documentary About Lee Soo Man, The Founder of The “Big Four” K-pop Agency SM Entertainment, Is in Development.

A new documentary about Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment, one of the “big four” K-pop agencies, is in development.

On November 28, Deadline reported that Amazon Prime Video is currently producing a documentary “Lee Soo Man: King of K-pop” about the life of a 70-year-old entertainment industry executive and producer.

According to Amazon Studios, the upcoming project will chronicle “the fascinating life of a bold visionary whose work has glorified his country, sparked a global movement and continues to define an era.”

“A futurist and visionary on the scale of Steve Jobs, Lee is more than a musical impresario. He is a creator of the world and a technologist whose original creation has captured worldwide entertainment, one k-pop group at a time,” the message reads.

Although Amazon Studios has yet to announce a premiere date, “Lee Soo Man: King of K-pop” will be available for streaming via Prime Video after its release.

The upcoming documentary will be directed by Ting Poo, who was one of the directors of the 2021 Prime Video documentary “Val” about American actor Val Kilmer. “Lee Soo Man is a modern—day Willy Wonka whose story will resonate with dreamers all over the world,” Pu said, calling Lee “one of the most influential creators of our time.”

“We are very excited to reunite with Ting Pu to capture Lee Soo Man’s dynamic career and his undeniable impact on K-Pop and the music industry in general,” Brianna Oh, head of documentaries at Amazon Studios, said in a press statement. .

SM Entertainment today is one of the largest entertainment companies in South Korea, which includes groups such as Super Junior, Red Velvet, NCT and aespa. Lee founded the agency in 1989, which in the 90s launched a number of successful K-pop groups of the first generation, such as H.O.T, Shinhwa and BoA.