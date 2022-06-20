A Disney World employee has been arrested in connection with a sexual predator bite and allegedly committed crimes at work

A visit to a Disney theme park is usually at the top of the list of grand vacations (Cinderella’s Castle is the grandest and most exclusive) if you have children or you just want to immerse yourself in the magic that comes with the attractions of the Disney world. As someone who went when they were about 17, it’s still one of my favorite trips, and there’s really nothing like it. Unfortunately, an unpleasant situation occurred in one of the parks when a Disney World employee was arrested in connection with the bite of a child sexual predator and allegedly committed crimes while working.

30-year—old Disney World employee Zachary Hudson is one of 12 people arrested as a result of an attack on sexual maniacs carried out by a group of law enforcement agencies of the state of Florida. According to Fox News, the men were arrested for participating in online conversations with undercover officers who posed as underage girls. The four arrested allegedly came to an unknown place to meet these fictitious minors.

These investigations were conducted over a two-week period by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Auburndale Police Department and the Winter Haven Police Department. Judging by the details provided, it was a complex operation. According to the news outlet, detectives posed as minors on various digital platforms to “investigate those who prey on children and travel to meet them in connection with illegal sexual activities.”

Zachary Hudson worked as a bus driver at Disney World and was arrested after an online conversation with an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl. He allegedly sent a nude photo of himself to a man he thought was a young girl. The reports also say that he described the sexual acts he wanted to perform.

It was also said that a Disney World employee was on alert when he had at least some of these conversations with an undercover officer. He was eventually arrested in his park uniform, and he can be seen wearing it in photos. However, it is unclear if he was actually arrested while he was in the park. He is currently facing charges of using a two-way communication device to commit a criminal offense. He also considers an isolated case of the transfer of harmful materials to a minor.

This is not the first time that one of the company’s employees has been arrested on suspicion of sex. According to The Independent, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said they “always have a Disney employee” when they investigate sex crime operations.

Recently, the Walt Disney world has experienced a number of unpleasant or unusual situations. Most recently, a snake had to be driven out of the park. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” was also fined thousands of dollars after the actor’s accident, and he is currently facing a new lawsuit after an accident at the resort. All this happens when the company is trying to get back to normal after a shutdown related to COVID.

At the moment, Disney World has not commented on the arrest of Zachary Hudson. Updates on the situation may certainly appear sooner rather than later.