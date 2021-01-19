“A disaster” for Meghan Markle and Harry royalty!

The Megxit continues to worry the royal family! Could Meghan Markle and Harry pose a danger to the Crown? Did Meghan Markle and Harry manage to become more royalist than the king? While they got the Megxit in March 2020, they have to talk about the deal again with the Queen … But worries are coming!

Because the Crown had planned a lot of things. But not that. The royal family had indeed expected to “get rid” of the Sussexes by letting them go where they wanted … But not everything goes as planned.

Meghan Markle and Harry thus keep a certain visibility from the USA, and their residence in Santa Barbara. Far from the constraints of the Crown, they therefore manage to lead their lives as they wish.

“What Harry and Meghan have been doing over the past 12 months is sowing seeds that can spell disaster for the Royal Family,” Duncan Larcombe dares.

A specialist in the royal family, he thus defends a point of view on the set of The Royal Beat: by becoming independent, Meghan Markle and Harry have opened an alternative to the royal road.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY, FREE ELECTRONS

“When 50 million people watch Harry’s conversation about organic yogurt or what he wants to promote, 5,000 people watch his brother, Prince William …”

The big brother is thus found aside on the networks. The royal biographer assures him: “this is becoming a problem”. More current, closer to the people, more connected, Meghan Markle and Harry are therefore causing harm to the Crown …

And Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, could thus begin to feel a certain jealousy vis-à-vis the Sussexes. It must also be said that they are using their Archewell foundation to improve their image.

Helping the most disadvantaged, taking care of nature, giving money: this is the path chosen by Meghan Markle and Harry to justify Megxit … But this choice could well overshadow Kate and William!