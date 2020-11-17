A Deadly Virus Type Discovered in Bolivia

Scientists working for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discovered a new strain of virus in Bolivia. The virus, which was named “Chapare” due to its discovery, somehow passed from mice to humans and continues to spread among humans. According to experts, the virus can turn into an epidemic.

While the whole world focused on the coronavirus epidemic, a troubling news came from Bolivia. Scientists working within the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that a new type of virus that can be transmitted from person to person has been detected. According to the statements of experts, this virus, which is deadly, somehow transmitted from mice to humans.

According to the statements made by CDC researchers, the new virus type detected in Bolivia is a rare type of virus families that cause hemorrhagic fever, such as ebola disease. Scientists, who documented that the virus caused a small epidemic for the first time in 2004, named this virus “Chapare”. This name comes from where the virus first originated. According to experts, the virus has started to appear again as of 2019 and has caused 3 people to die so far.

New outbreak alert

According to scientists, the Chapare virus, which is transmitted from mice to humans, spreads through body fluids. This causes the effect of the virus to manifest itself faster than the coronavirus. Epidemiologist Caitlin Cossaboom, who made statements on the subject, states that three healthcare professionals, one medical assistant, one ambulance doctor and one gastroenterologist, were found to have contracted this virus as a result of contact with infected people. Moreover, two of these healthcare professionals have unfortunately lost their lives.

According to the statements made by Cossaboom, there is no treatment method developed for the Chapare virus. Saying that infected people show symptoms such as high fever, vomiting, skin rash, gum bleeding and abdominal pain, the scientist states that only supportive treatments can be applied to those who are sick. Pathologist Maria Morales-Betoulle says they were thinking of finding a more common disease, but they encountered a completely different situation and were very surprised by that.

Another issue that scientists draw attention to is the possibility that this virus may be in circulation for years. Experts say that the virus may have existed before because dengue, which has very similar symptoms, may have been confused with this virus. Emphasizing that human-to-human transmission can lead to an epidemic, scientists say that they continue their studies on the virus and that they will learn more in the future.



