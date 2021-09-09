A deadly after-party: 4 things to know about Spencer Sutherland, the interpreter of Koop

TWICE and SECRET NUMBER have successfully enlivened the ‘TV Show Shopee’ event.

The ‘TV Show Shopee’ will be held on Thursday (09/09) at 19.00 WIB, broadcast through RCTI, SCTV, Indosiar, ANTV and MNC TV television stations, as well as the Shopee Live platform and the Shopee Indonesia YouTube channel.

This event was enlivened by TWICE who performed the song ‘What Is Love’, and SECRET NUMBER who performed the songs ‘Got That Boom’, ‘HOLIDAY’, ‘WHO DIS?’ and ‘PRIVACY’.

In addition, there was also a special appearance from Dita who sang Chrisye’s ‘Love’ and Marion Jola’s ‘Don’t’ which she brought with Jinny.

Not only presenting performances on stage, we can also watch special interviews with TWICE and SECRET NUMBER members.

Curious as to what? Let’s watch together through the following video!