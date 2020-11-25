A cute hug in Jimin and V ‘In The Soop

BTS members Jimin and V became trending on Twitter after starring in an adorable scene on “In the Soop.”

Famous BTS members Jimin and V once again proved how close they are in episode 4 of “In the Soop,” a show that shows the South Korean boy band in a relaxed atmosphere.

The episode, which aired in early September, showed the seven members of BTS enjoying another day of fun and relaxation. However, the scene that caught the eye was one where V decides to go to Jimin’s bed to wake him up.

V proceeds to roll over his sleeping friend and stands on top of him. Once awake, Jimin tries to tickle TaeTae. J-Hope finally appears on the scene and finds his two bandmates having a cuddle session in bed.

BTS fans soon set Twitter on fire with posts about the couple’s ‘bromance’, making Jimin and V trending topics on the site. BTS fans outside of South Korea can watch all episodes of “In The Soop” on the Weverse app.

Vmin cuddling first in the morning 🥺 i-i want what they have 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lA8KY9vt45 — TIN-틴⁷🌷 (@taebokkiii) September 9, 2020

Jimin and V have the perfect friendship

This is not the first time the two have shown their affection for each other. V and Jimin, who were born in 1995, can often be seen hugging and napping together on BTS’s reality shows and social media videos.



