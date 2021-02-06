A Critical Vulnerability in Cyberpunk 2077 is Released

CD PROJEKT RED, in a statement made recently, warned players about a vulnerability that paves the way for remote code execution on the PC platform. Today, a new update has been released to solve this problem.

Cyberpunk 2077, which has been anticipated with curiosity and excitement for years, but has caused serious controversy in the game world since its release, is now trying to improve itself with updates and move away from the focus of discussions. However, unfortunately, the face of CD PROJEKT RED does not laugh.

In addition to the many errors in the game that affect the gameplay, recently a new security vulnerability news came. CD PROJEKT RED has warned PC platform players of a vulnerability that could be maliciously exploited by some through mods.

Mods downloaded from the internet were likely to be dangerous for security, according to the company statement, and the company requested that files from unknown sources not be used, at least until the problem was resolved. At the same time, a similar vulnerability was claimed to exist in the PS4 version, but there was no official statement about it.

With the last update, the problem has been resolved:

Stating that the problem will be solved as soon as possible with its explanation, CD PROJEKT RED has released a new update that solves this vulnerability. With the update, it was stated that the vulnerability that made the use of mods risky was resolved. At the same time, the update fixes some minor bugs in the game.

CD PROJEKT RED has been working hard to ensure that Cyberpunk 2077, which is a big disappointment for some players, can recover and continue on its way. However, despite all the updates, it is stated that there are still many problems in the game.