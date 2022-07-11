A copy of each host and the similarity between the Golden Age and the world of the Wild West

This is the “Wild West World”, but not the way Maeve knows it – there are all the similarities between the original park and the Golden Age of the fourth season of “Wild West World”. Each season of HBO’s Wild West World revives a new historical era. Starting with the Wild West in the first season, feudal Japan in the second season, and World War II in the third season (it was actually a simulation, no matter), season 4 of “Wild West World” revives the prohibition of the 1920s with all its glamorous gangster fun. Created by the new leader of Delos — the host of Charlotte Hale, created based on the personality of Dolores — Maeve and Caleb accidentally fall into the Golden Age, going headfirst to certain death.

Westworld Parks prove that Delos is not afraid to cut corners. Each follows the same basic structure, with narratives, leads, and locations reminiscent of the company’s original Wild West resort. Despite the new landlords, the Golden Age is no different. Aaron Paul’s Caleb may be experiencing his first dose of mechanical paradise, but it’s all too familiar for Maeve, who looks beyond the paint of the Prohibition era and sees her old prison.

Maeve may not be much fun, but it’s great for viewers of “Wild West World” who can feast on Easter eggs and crossovers between the “Golden Age” and “Wild West World”. Here are the presenters, storylines in the park and subtle details that cause viewers to deja vu in season 4 of “Wild West World”.

Golden Age and WestWorld start on the train

Just as Teddy entered Sweetwater by train in the earliest scenes of the first season of Wild West World, the adventures of the Golden Age begin in a similar way when Caleb and Maeve exit the station directly onto the main street of the city called Moderation. Indeed, it was the ominous lurch of the train that made Maeve realize that they were being taken to the resort of Delos. The streets may be a little less dusty and the lights a little less waxy, but the train station and Golden Age Street are almost identical to Sweetwater WestWorld.

The Blacksmith of the Wild West World is back

As the awestruck Caleb takes his first tentative steps into Moderation, he looks at an invisible steelworker creating sparks with a blowtorch. In the very first episode of Wild West World, a blacksmith was forging red-hot metal in exactly the same place. The only real change here is the technological advances of the 1920s, since “Wild West World” uses the same camera angle in both cases.

Caleb copies Teddy and William Bump

As the “lobby” of WestWorld, Sweetwater will be filled with possible narrative triggers, and one of the first quests guests may encounter is a surly cowboy aggressively invading them. A certain reaction here seems to involve the visitor in the storyline, and among the past recipients of this rude reception are both Teddy and William. The “Golden Age” of the fourth season of “Wild West World” reworks this idea, and a tall, gangster-like stranger crashes right into Caleb before Maeve drags him away.

The hunt for Hector continues in season 4 of “Wild West World”

Another important narrative that WestWorld guests could have started earlier was the bounty hunt for Hector Escaton, a criminal who later became Maeve’s lover and assistant. Temperance apparently has her own version of the culprit: Hector “Hecky” Armone. And again, the sheriff is standing around with a handful of “WANTED” posters, trying to recruit bloodthirsty guests into a vigilante mission.

Children turn to the drunken host of the “Wild West World”

Two 1920s kids stealing a drunken landlord’s wallet at Temperance represent another detail Hale stole from WestWorld. When Teddy was walking through Sweetwater at the premiere of the first season of The Wild West World, a pair of equally annoying young men carefully set a scorpion on the head of an unlucky old man.

Souvenir photo of WestWorld

What could be better than to take a beautiful photo in memory of the vacation spent killing robots? Just as WestWorld guests can get a picture taken by a local photographer armed with an old-fashioned camera, Golden Age offers exactly the same service: Caleb and Maeve spot a couple taking photos outside a gun store. Notice the strange fly buzzing around these guests as they pose… doesn’t that sound like anything to you?

Dolores still can’t hold the cans properly

One of WestWorld’s most popular stories—especially for guests like William—was triggered when a young innocent farm girl dropped a jar while packing groceries. If a handsome stranger returns the specified jar, they begin an epic love story with the hostess, known as Dolores. Although she no longer looks like Evan Rachel Wood, Temperance has her own version of Dolores with a blue dress and slick shopping. When creating her new park, Hale had to have access to the original, unspoiled programs of presenters such as Dolores, Teddy and Maeve.