A cooperative hunting game in the open world Way of the Hunter is launching very soon

On August 12, at THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022, the final Way of the Hunter trailer was presented to hunting enthusiasts, where players could get acquainted with many upcoming games, including Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprotest. As for the realistic hunting simulator Way of the Hunter, the trailer showed the audience breathtaking panoramas, lots of creatures and creatures, and also showed a variety of weapons during a two-minute musical montage.

Way of the Hunter, developed by Nine Rocks Studios, is a new generation hunting game designed only for PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC. The game takes players to the hunting grounds of the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, as well as to European Transylvania and gives them the opportunity to explore 110 square miles of hunting grounds in single and multiplayer cooperative mode.

link: The classic horror franchise “Alone in the Dark” returns to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Hunters only need to wait until August 16, 2022 to plunge into a completely new hunting experience. The Hunter’s Path trailer showed off gorgeous sunsets, teasing players with fast-moving travel vehicles, lots of different biomes, lots of ducks and geese, and lots of animals running around the countryside. It also advertises a 24-hour day and night cycle, realistic ballistics and bullet effects, and realistic creature behaviors to create a truly immersive hunting experience that some have found in games like Red Dead Redemption 2.

Nine Rocks Studios, headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia, consists of THQ Nordic and Slovak gaming industry veterans with experience working with DayZ and Soldiers of Fortune 3. Way of the Hunter will be the very first released game by the studio after THQ Nordic created it in early 2020. Initially, it was announced that they were working on a survival shooter style game, but on April 21, 2022, Nine Rocks Studios unveiled their hunting simulator in a promotional trailer.

Competing with games like Hunting Simulator 2, Cabela’s: The Hunt — Championship Edition and even Prehistoric Hunt, these are considerable opponents that you will have to face in the very first release of the studio. Recently, the selection of memorable hunting simulators on the market has been small, so many gamers are looking for something that could attract their attention, and are afraid that studios will promise too much and then release something that does not match the hype, such as Battlefield 2042. did at launch.

Way of the Hunter has a lot of promises to keep, and it may have already outpaced other hunter simulators, leaving behind the previous generation of consoles to focus on using the next generation of features. Shot reviews, bullet time, and rewind cameras aren’t new to this genre, but Way of the Hunter can figure out how to keep people in by combining it with a unique trophy system that aims to keep players in while they hunt for the perfect prize. .

Way of the Hunter will be released on August 16, 2022 on PS5, PC and Xbox X/S.