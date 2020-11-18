A console that chills beer? This is BL6, the coolest machine

It includes several video games, among which are Tekken 7 and Soul Calibur VI, both developed by Bandai Namco.

If we couldn’t get enough of the new generation of consoles, Bud Light, the production company of Anheuser-Busch, has gone a bit further than PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Not when it comes to the power of the console. machine, but to its practical functions. And is that the new BL6 is a hybrid, but not a hybrid between laptop and desktop, but between console and refrigerator. Thus, the company’s bet is to offer a system that allows the beer to cool while you play.

As you can see in the video, which you can see on these lines, it has a design that is reminiscent of the 6-pack of beers (no one says they have to be beers, so you still prefer to chill a few Coca Colas or other soft drinks ). Anyway, only two holes cool down, so you’ll need to manage them wisely. Don’t expect to be able to install new games or insert a disc into a non-existent player, as BL6 includes several pre-installed games, including Tekken 7, Soul Calibur VI, and RBI Baseball 2021.

It’s a PC actually

It is actually a Windows 10 PC equipped with an Intel i7-1065G7 CPU and 16 GB of Ram. Mount a 720p projector (Asus ZenBeam) and an Intel Iris GPU. The two 8Bitdo N30 Pro + knobs are inserted into the prepared can recesses. The ones that don’t cool, naturally.

The important question: where and when can you buy it? Although it is a real piece of hardware, it is not going to be sold in supermarkets and large stores around the world. It has been created with marketing in mind, although planning to sell a limited number of devices in social auctions like the one at ShopBeerGear.com. The money will be donated to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.



