A concept video shows what a God of War remake with Unreal Engine 5 Could Look Like

God of War fans are looking forward to the release of God of War Ragnarok later this year, when the new game will complete the storyline of Scandinavian mythology, which began with the God of War game for PS4 2018. While many people like the latest God of War games, some fans are hoping for a return to the early days of the franchise, asking to remake or update the original God of War.

Sony has not announced any plans to develop a remake of God of War, but now fans have an idea of what such a project might look like. The YouTube channel TeaserPlay, which mainly shoots concept videos for hypothetical video games, recently posted a video showing what a remake of God of War might look like if it were created using Unreal Engine 5. various settings of Greek mythology and a conversation with Zeus.

Interestingly, the concept video reinterprets the original God of War so that it more closely matches the style presented by the 2018 God of War game and the upcoming God of War Ragnarok. One of the most obvious ways to achieve this is to use a camera angle very similar to that seen in newer God of War games, as opposed to the more drawn—out look used in the original God of War games.

Although a remake of God of War is not in development, the good news is that most of the series is readily available on the latest PlayStation hardware, which can be played on both PS4 and PS5. God of War 3 Remastered is its own version for PS4, and a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription gives God of War fans access to the HD versions of God of War and God of War 2, as well as God of War: Ascension.

However, some God of War games are missing from the lineup, such as God of War: Chains of Olympus and God of War: Ghost of Sparta, which were unavailable at the time of writing this article. It’s possible that PS Plus Premium will eventually be expanded to include these games, especially since the service is expected to add more PSP games in the future. However, most fans would probably prefer that the extensive God of War Saga collection from the PS3 move to newer hardware.

Sony’s plans for past God of War games are unclear, but as for the future of the franchise, we know exactly what awaits us. The release date of God of War Ragnarok is just around the corner, so the wait has almost come to an end to find out what will happen next with Kratos and Atreus.

God of War is available on PS2.