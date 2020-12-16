A competitor to TikTok also comes from Reddit

In addition to TikTok’s increasing popularity every year, the platform’s ability to shoot and share short videos is also coming for other applications. Companies such as Facebook that do not choose to add this feature to their applications are developing their own applications. Reddit once announced that it has acquired the Dubsmash app, which was just as popular as TikTok. Reddit is preparing to compete with TikTok with its Dubsmash application.

Reddit wants to be a major competitor with Dubsmash!

The newer Facebook Collab was made available for iOS users. Facebook Collab is a mobile application that allows users within the platform to make music collectively through videos they share with each other. It basically allows merging short videos and combining your videos with other people’s videos with ease.

Now, Reddit has announced that it has purchased the Dubsmash application, where users will be allowed to edit their videos using short video creation tools. Announcing the acquisition, Reddit wants to have a say in the field that TikTok pioneered. Reddit highlighted in a blog post that the acquisition in question would be beneficial for those who already have access to Dubsmash and share videos.



