A columnist deemed too overhauled annoys Internet users!

On the set of TPMP, one of the columnists, deemed “too redone” greatly annoys Internet users.

Controversies and debates are common in TPMP. And so regularly, columnists and viewers do not share the same opinion.

In fact, this is often the case when Cyril Hanouna’s show deals with taboo subjects such as cosmetic surgery.

Thus, after having mentioned her numerous cosmetic surgery operations, the columnist of TPMP, Magalie Berdah, was therefore the victim of the hatred of several Internet users.

An online hatred, of which the columnist of TPMP is regularly a victim. At the end of it, the pretty brunette therefore wanted to put things straight on Insta. So it was in a long post to her haters, who deem her too “redone”, that she reacted!

Magalie Berdah makes no secret of it: like many others, the pretty brunette has succumbed to the temptation of cosmetic surgery.

Moreover, some time ago, the columnist of TPMP returned to her multiple operations:

“I had a second liposuction. My abdomen was redesigned, my love handles removed, fat sucked around my knees, arms, and inner and outer thighs. A part of the fat masses collected made it possible to reshape certain curves of my body ”

Unfortunately, although Magalie Berdah fully assumes these physical transformations, they annoy Internet users.

Yes, the director of multiple agencies for reality TV stars, is often the victim of haters, accusing her of being “too redone”.

Thus, she wanted to react through a rather cash Insta post:

“I see comments on my cosmetic surgeries! Know that I waited until I was 36 to touch my body and my face! I had 3 children in the space of 4 years! Every woman has the right to feel good about herself without having to ask others for advice or agreement! ”

“The only thing I can think of is that I did the right thing to do it. Because at least I don’t have that frustration that some people on social media have for criticizing the physical for free! Since my surgeries I have felt great and I feel fulfilled and I have absolutely nothing to do with whether I like it or not! Because it’s in MY head that it’s happening! (…) “



