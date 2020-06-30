A Colossal Star Observed For Years Has Mysteriously Disappeared

Scientists have revealed that a gigantic star that has been observed for years is no longer mysteriously visible anymore. Researchers think that unraveling the mystery of the enormous star extinction may reveal new information about the death of stars.

Finally, scientists who wanted to re-observe a huge star in the Kinman Dwarf Galaxy, 75 million light-years away, observed in 2011, realized that the star was no longer visible.

The star, which was found to be no longer visible, was extensively studied between 2001 and 2011. As a result of the investigations, it was determined that the star was at a late stage of its life. Therefore, the star was considered an excellent target for studying the death of huge stars.

Scientists who tried to get information about the death of big stars by observing the huge star experienced a great surprise when they realized that the star was not seen. Scientists think that the star may not be visible because it has lost its brightness or lies behind a cloud of dust. However, another possibility is that the star may have been lost without the supernova explosion and turning into a black hole. “If this is true, we will have made the first direct determination of such a monster star whose life ended in this way,” said Andrew Allan.

Such a discovery about the big stars could change the information about how huge stars died. Our current information shows that the big stars coming to the end of their lives will turn into supernovae. However, this mysteriously disappearing star can destroy this generally accepted theory.

Scientists use ‘special signatures’ of stars to identify stars that are far away

The Kinman Dwarf Galaxy is too far away for astronomers to see some stars. Astronomers are trying to identify the special signatures of the stars to identify the stars here. These “special signatures” of the stars are known as bright blue variables. Bright blue variables show that the observed star is about 2.5 million times brighter than the Sun. Scientists say that the stars observed in this way are in the “crazy part” of their life cycle, so they change quickly.

Astronomers could neither see the star nor find traces from the remains of a supernova when they looked at the Kinman Dwarf Galaxy to re-observe the star observed until 2011. “It would be very unusual for such a star to disappear without revealing a bright supernova explosion,” said one of the researchers.

Scientists who wanted to make sure they did not miss the bright blue variable signature from the giant star turned a series of instruments of the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope to the point where the star should be. Despite the months of work and attempts to find the star, no trace of the star was found. Examining the past data from the mysteriously disappearing star, scientists have discovered that the star has passed through an intense period of activity, possibly ending in 2011.

Continuing to work on the giant star that has disappeared, scientists think that new studies with other instruments will reveal new information about big stars, as well as reveal information about how the mysteriously disappeared star disappeared.



