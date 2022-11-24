A child Said the First Word in Walt Disney World in a viral TikTok, and It Hit Me Right in the Dad

This kid better love Disney World, because his parents will never let him forget what happened there.

A recent TikTok Disney Parks has gone viral, in which a small child is photographed with Mickey and Minnie. He is crawling with his best friend Mickey Mouse when it seems that the child utters his first word. The mouse is in shock, and I, as a father, think I can cry.

Needless to say, as a father who is also a serious Disney fan, this is something special. Even if the child does not know what this moment means, the fact is that the child will never remember his first words anyway. This is a moment that Mom and Dad should remember, and they will definitely remember. Besides, the cast playing Mickey will never forget it either. It will be a special Disney memory for everyone.

It sounds like this little kid is saying “Mickey” while crawling on Mickey Mouse. To be fair, sometimes kids do say things that sound like worlds, but not necessarily in understandable language. But this one definitely convinced Mickey himself that this is what the child said. It’s hard to say what the child really said to Mickey, but it’s also impossible to be sure that it’s not what he said.

Children often say “mom” or “dad” as the first words, because these are the words they often hear. And even if the parents of this child are not crazy Disney fans, there is every reason to believe that the child has often heard the name “Mickey” during his short time on earth. It’s hard to grow up in the Western world and not hear the name Mickey Mouse quite regularly. And if the parents of this child are crazy Disney fans, then the child probably hears this name much more often.

Even adults can have emotional reactions to encounters with Disney characters. I’ve seen other Disney World Cast members hug Mickey with pure joy that can surprise people. In its own way, this was the interaction. This kid met Mickey Mouse, and excitement pushed him to say his first word.

Many people plan a vacation at Disneyland in the hope of creating memories that will last a lifetime. It looks like that’s exactly what happened here. It’s one of those iconic memories that the family was probably going to remember, no matter how mundane they were. But thanks to the magic of Disney, the first word is really special, it means something special to millions of people.