Oh, the holidays: It’s a time when a long-awaited gift can lead to another gift that keeps on giving: social media influence. Only in the case of a child who presented several highly sought-after tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour, Tik Tok has become something of a marketplace of offers, rather than Ticketmaster’s messages of jealousy and outrage. As it turned out, the recipient doesn’t seem to need them, and Swifties is more than willing to buy these Eras Tour tickets with their hands.

In the viral TikTok in question, the user “allybeach919” shared a clip about the opening of these Swift tour tickets, and the recipient stated that Taylor Swift is not really his business. Show a shocked mother and a laughing father by completing this fast journey into the festive turmoil. Which, of course, you can see for yourself below:

Some of the first reactions to videos like the one above may be to call this young man “ungrateful” or to try to fish out these tickets for yourself. Both of these parties appeared in the comments section of this post, and some even wanted to buy a robe worn by the ticket holder. Again, this is a moment that came shortly after Ticketmaster sold too many tickets in exclusive pre-sales and the public sale was canceled.

Dedicated fandoms like Swifties take this kind of thing very seriously. Thus, when someone appears on social networks, not wanting to buy tickets for such a tour, there is always a chance that this may be a staged moment. Wearing a skeptic’s hat at the moment, we never see the ticket clearly. While this may be done in order to preserve specific seating details, etc., the paper in the video does not have to be a Taylor Swift ticket.

If that’s the case, all those budding bidders will be disappointed again. Such is the nature of such a large-scale event that it actually caused some concern for the recent bride, thanks to the T-Swizzle tour, which turned living into a nightmare. While we may not see something as massive as Ticketmaster collapse when it comes to these phantom passes, one can only imagine the outrage if it really turns out to be a hoax.

Getting the wrong gift is a nightmare for every parent, especially since this is what we’ve seen on the news. Only handing over tickets to a Taylor Swift concert is more difficult than returning the hot toy of the season. What some TikTokers have gone through to get these coveted spots makes it either funnier or more disruptive, depending on your sense of humor.

Be that as it may, we hope that this family will be able to transport these tickets with someone who is ready to swing on this chosen date. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy Taylor Swift’s performances from the comfort of your own home, a Disney+ subscription will help you with this. And the best part is that you don’t have to compete for one of them, and you can enjoy it immediately after registration!