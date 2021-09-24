A ‘cheat’ measure for the new handheld console from Valve!

Valve has contacted anti-cheat software makers for its handheld console, Steam Deck. Many games will come with cheat protection.

Valve is looking to release its most popular games to the upcoming Linux-based Steam Deck handheld. At this point, he contacted anti-cheat software manufacturers such as Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) and BattleEye. As Epic Games recently announced, EAC now supports Linux and Mac platforms.

Valve is also working on bringing Windows games to the Deck platform. It uses compatibility layers called Proton and Wine for this.

Steam Deck will support many anti-cheat games

Game developers need to patch their builds for the Steam Deck platform. This shows that many productions, including Apex Legends, Dead by Daylight and War Thunder, which are among the top 25 games on Steam, will now be accessible. Apart from these, EAC supported games include 7 Days to Die, Fall Guys, Black Desert, Hunt: Showdown, Paladins and Halo Master Chief Edition.

Apart from the above, some important games will be missing until various anti-cheat software comes to the platform. Examples of these are PUBG, Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege. Because all of the mentioned productions are supported by the BattleEye software.

Epic claims it’s easy to develop anti-cheat support with its portal

Epic has yet to bring Fortnite and the Epic Games Store for Linux desktops. The company has not made any statement regarding this. In addition, there is a note that the company found it easy to patch EAC productions. It reads here: “Beginning with the latest SDK release, developers can enable anti-cheat support for Linux via Wine or Proton with just a few clicks on the Epic Online Services Developer Portal.”

